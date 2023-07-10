AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 115850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

AnalytixInsight Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.97.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 243.51%.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

