Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target at $18.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $18.50 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

