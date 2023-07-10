Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $22.25

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

