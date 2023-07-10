Analysts Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Price Target at $11.33

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fisker by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 647,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fisker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 173,072 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Fisker has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

