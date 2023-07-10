Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $62.20

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Evergy Trading Down 1.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,499.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,331 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 478,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

