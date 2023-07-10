Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $66.54

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

