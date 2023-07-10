Analysts Set Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Target Price at $20.50

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOWL. B. Riley began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Bowlero Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. The business had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

