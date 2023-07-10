Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at £119.25

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £119.25 ($151.35).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($157.38) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($165.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at AstraZeneca

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($148.51) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($297,017.39). 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of LON AZN opened at £101.52 ($128.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,283.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($120.56) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($157.28). The business’s 50 day moving average is £115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is £113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

