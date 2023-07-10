Amgen Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $109.50 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $1,099.92 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.67020445 USD and is down -15.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $917.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

