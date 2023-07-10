Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.76.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,757,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

