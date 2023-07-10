American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.86.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

