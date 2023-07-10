American National Bank Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American National Bank decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.16. 378,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.16 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

