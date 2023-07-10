American National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 782.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,070. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.76.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.