American National Bank Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

