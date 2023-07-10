American National Bank Has $4.98 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,397. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.26 and a 52 week high of $127.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

