American National Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 578,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.04. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

