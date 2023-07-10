American National Bank Acquires 4,004 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

American National Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 312.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 549,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

