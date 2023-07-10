American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

