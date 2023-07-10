Amarillo National Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.63. 1,002,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,598. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.