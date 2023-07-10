Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

ATEC stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.27. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,945,770 shares of company stock worth $29,152,855. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alphatec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

