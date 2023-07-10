Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,628. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

