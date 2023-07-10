Aion Price Up 357.5% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 101.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $8,332.09 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 357.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00196676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030995 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003335 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 127.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

