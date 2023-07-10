Adviser Investments LLC Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.28. 34,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

