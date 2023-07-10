Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 3,239 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 988,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,963. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

