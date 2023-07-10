Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,567. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $132.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

