Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

UPS traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 855,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,833. The company has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

