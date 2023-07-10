195,025 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 195,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,054,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $252.18. 274,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,523. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

