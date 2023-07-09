ZClassic Price Up 50% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $647,134.28 and $13.41 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 50% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047860 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00026447 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

