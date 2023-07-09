Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $109.03 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

