yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $7,153.68 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $236.33 million and $24.57 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $7,153.68 or 0.23622906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,037 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

