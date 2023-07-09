WOW-token Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.16 million and approximately $16.66 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000326 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02831399 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars.

