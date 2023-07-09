WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 2.7 %
WYY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
