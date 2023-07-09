WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 2.7 %

WYY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.