Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WVE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.92.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 784.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 510,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

