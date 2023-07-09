Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) versus Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Head to Head Review

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Tingo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $406.22 million N/A $88.11 million $0.20 10.25 Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.46 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Waterdrop and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop 20.07% 12.32% 9.93% Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78%

Volatility and Risk

Waterdrop has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterdrop beats Tingo Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

