Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WNC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

