VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.
VSE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $672.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VSE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,057 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
