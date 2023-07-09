VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,292.61 or 1.00006595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

