Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.38.

Veritex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,672 shares of company stock worth $81,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veritex by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veritex by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 696,629 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Veritex by 3,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 671,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

