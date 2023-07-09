Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,954. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

