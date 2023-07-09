Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lowered by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 2,767,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,244. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

