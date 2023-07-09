Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.07. 434,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,327. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average is $191.23.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

