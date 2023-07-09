Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Boosted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 118,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,123.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.