Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

VONG traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 505,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,760. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

