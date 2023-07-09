Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,338 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 893.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.61. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $189.76. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

