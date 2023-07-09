Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.48. 318,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,423. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.09 and its 200 day moving average is $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

