Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

