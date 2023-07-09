Vale (NYSE:VALE) versus Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Head to Head Analysis

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 38.99% 38.16% 16.63% Almaden Minerals N/A -7.05% -6.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $43.84 billion 1.37 $18.79 billion $3.53 3.80 Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.22

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vale and Almaden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 1 6 4 0 2.27 Almaden Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vale presently has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Vale’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Vale has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats Almaden Minerals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale



Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Almaden Minerals



Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

