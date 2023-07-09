United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.27. 2,325,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.