United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 119,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 78.2% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 75,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 198,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. 4,569,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

