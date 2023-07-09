United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. 4,707,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

